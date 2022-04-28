Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $495,068.91 and last traded at $496,800.00. 2,537 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $497,777.00.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505,309.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467,393.90.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 96,537,820 shares of company stock worth $5,013,633,847 in the last three months.

About Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.