Berry Data (BRY) Hits Market Cap of $616,919.32

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $616,919.32 and $59,637.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

