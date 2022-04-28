Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.55

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 80337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 116,635 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

