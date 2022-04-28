BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Trading Down 1.7%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

