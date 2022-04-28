BIDR Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.71 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

