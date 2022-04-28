Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

