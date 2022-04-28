Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 124,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 950,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,965,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.