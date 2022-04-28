Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.33. 675,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

