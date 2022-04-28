Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,526. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.78.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

