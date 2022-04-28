Binamon Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1.06 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.55 or 0.07387136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00054705 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

