Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.50.

Shares of TECH opened at $380.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

