BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.
NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.64. 2,199,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
