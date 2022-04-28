BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.64. 2,199,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.