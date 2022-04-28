BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

