Biswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $311.95 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $291.23 million and $311.95 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.71 or 0.07371316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00055303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

