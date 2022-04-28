BitBall Price Tops $0.0024 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $70,131.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 96.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.19 or 1.00090778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

