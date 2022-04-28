BitBall Trading Up 50.1% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $74,086.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,251.04 or 0.99887434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00053997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001665 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

