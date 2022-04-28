BitCoal (COAL) One Day Volume Hits $79.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,101.85 and approximately $79.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00569943 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

