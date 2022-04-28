Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $166.80 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $14.61 or 0.00037256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001829 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

