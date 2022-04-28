BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0003 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.29 million and $33,550.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00367603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00082692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,575,779 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

