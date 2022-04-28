BitTorrent Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $17,194.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00228375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007135 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005757 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002365 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.