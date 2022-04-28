BitWhite 1-Day Volume Tops $49,899.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. BitWhite has a market cap of $81,498.87 and $49,899.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.