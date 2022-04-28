BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

BK Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BKTI opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.34. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

