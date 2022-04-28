BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

BK Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BK Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of BK Technologies worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

