Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 75,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $80,491.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 17,955.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.