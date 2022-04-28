Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $574.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 790.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

