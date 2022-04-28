Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $574.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

