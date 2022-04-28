B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 51,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,169. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

