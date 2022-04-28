BMO Capital Markets Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.71.

First National Financial stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

