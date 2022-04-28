Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $193.00 at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78. Boeing has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

