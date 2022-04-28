BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.39 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160 over the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

