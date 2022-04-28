BonusCloud Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $22,373.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00101211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

