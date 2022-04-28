boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.