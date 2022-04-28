Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

