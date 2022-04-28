Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.72-12.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 417,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,978. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.