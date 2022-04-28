Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BOX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
