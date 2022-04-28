Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMT opened at GBX 1,975 ($25.17) on Thursday. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,700 ($21.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,954.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,186.26. The company has a market capitalization of £28.44 million and a PE ratio of 23.91.

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

