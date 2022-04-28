Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMT opened at GBX 1,975 ($25.17) on Thursday. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,700 ($21.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,954.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,186.26. The company has a market capitalization of £28.44 million and a PE ratio of 23.91.
