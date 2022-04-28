BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Critical Contrast

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrainsWay and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 4.19 -$6.46 million ($0.26) -29.00 T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 2.44 -$49.24 million ($0.30) -1.33

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -26.36% -13.22% -10.41% T2 Biosystems -175.50% -1,278.55% -70.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrainsWay and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.57%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $1.73, indicating a potential upside of 333.33%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance to identify carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

