Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Bravo Multinational stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Bravo Multinational (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.