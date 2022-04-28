Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bravo Multinational stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Bravo Multinational has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

