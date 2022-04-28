Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Volume of $64,183.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $64,183.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

