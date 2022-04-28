Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Brightcove updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.20-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,289. The company has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

