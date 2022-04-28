Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $561.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.69 and its 200 day moving average is $584.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.