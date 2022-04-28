Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,150 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $71,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE BR traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

