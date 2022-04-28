Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 213,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.