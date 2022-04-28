Broderick Brian C Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.98. The stock has a market cap of $323.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

