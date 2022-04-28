Broderick Brian C Purchases 895 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.70. 154,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

