Broderick Brian C Sells 3,425 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

