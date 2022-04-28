Broderick Brian C Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 148,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,934. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

