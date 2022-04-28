Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $885.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.91. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

