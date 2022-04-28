Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Arko reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,601. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,961 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Arko by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 812,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

