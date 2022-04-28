Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after buying an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

